Following the announcement of AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s divorce, news of bassist Mohini Dey, a member of Rahman’s band, ending her marriage also surfaced. This led to criticism and speculation, with many linking the two divorces. As discussions on social media intensified, Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, stepped in to clarify the situation.

Vandana stated that Rahman and Saira’s separation had no connection with Mohini Dey’s divorce. “The decision for Rahman and Saira to part ways was entirely mutual and independent,” she explained. She added, “Every marriage has its ups and downs. They ended their relationship amicably and will continue to support each other.”

Addressing rumours of financial settlements or compensations, Vandana clarified that no discussions on such matters had taken place. She emphasised that the separation was based on mutual respect. However, she refrained from revealing the reasons behind the divorce.

“The decision was not taken lightly,” Vandana remarked, highlighting that Rahman and Saira approached the situation with maturity. “Their bond was genuine, not superficial,” she assured during an interview with an English news channel.

The news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s divorce was officially announced by Vandana Shah in a statement. Fans were shocked by the revelation. Vandana mentioned that the decision followed emotional challenges in the couple’s relationship.

Reacting to the news, Rahman shared an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We hoped to complete 30 years together, but unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995. Rahman often shared moments from their life together on social media, giving fans glimpses of their relationship. The couple’s children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen—are also well-known and have carved their own paths in the music industry, following in their father’s footsteps.