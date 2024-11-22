The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Martin (Kannada)

The film follows the journey of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena as he returns to India on a path of self-discovery. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie stars Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah, and Nathan Jones in key roles.

Streaming on November 19.

Thekku Vadakku (Malayalam)

The story centres on a retired engineer and a rice mill owner who were once inseparable friends. Over the years, their bond has soured, and they now find themselves locked in a fierce rivalry.

At the heart of their feud lies a valuable piece of land, turning their differences into a full-blown conflict. As the drama unfolds, it morphs into a comedic battle that cleverly explores the themes of greed and pride.

Streaming on Manorama Max from November 19.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 (Hindi)

After the nail-biting cliffhanger of the first season, the series is set to delve deeper into the complex and sinister dynamics between Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha.

The trailer hints at an intensified blend of crime and suspense, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. As the stakes rise, viewers are left wondering if Vikrant and Shikha can finally break free from the chaos and find their long-awaited happy ending.

Streaming on Netflix from November 22.

Dune: Prophecy (English)

Emily Watson takes centre stage in Dune: Prophecy, sharing the spotlight with Tabu in a pivotal role. Set millennia before the events of Dune, the story follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they confront looming threats to humanity's survival.

Their journey not only battles these forces but also lays the foundation for the powerful Bene Gesserit order, setting the stage for their rise to dominance in shaping the universe's destiny.

Streaming on Jio Cinema Premium from November 18.

Bagheera (Kannada)

The action-packed film tells the tale of a man who becomes the masked superhero Bagheera to fight for the rights of his fellow villagers. Taking on the mantle of a vigilante, he courageously stands against injustice and corruption. Brimming with suspense, unexpected twists, and gripping mystery, the story follows his journey as he navigates countless obstacles, determined to restore justice and bring hope to his community.

Streaming on Netflix from November 21.