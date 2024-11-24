Music maestro AR Rahman has issued a legal notice to individuals spreading defamatory content, warning of serious consequences if objectionable material related to his divorce from his wife, Saira Banu, is not removed from various platforms.

Rahman shared this information on X (formerly Twitter) through a detailed four-page legal notice, which reads:

TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN

Under instructions from my client, Mr AR Rahman, residing at No. 5, 4th Street, Dr Subbarayan Nagar, Kodambakkam, Chennai 600 024, I hereby issue the following notice to all concerned:

1. A few days ago, my client informed the public through his X (Twitter) account about the dissolution of his marriage. He wrote:

2. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for..."

AR Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

3. It must also be noted that leading newspapers carried the news and the joint statement from the couple, citing emotional strain as the reason for their decision. My client has received an outpouring of support and condolences from well-wishers during this difficult time.

4. However, it has come to our attention that some social media platforms and several YouTubers have begun spreading defamatory and false stories about my client's personal life. These individuals have created highly imaginative, fabricated narratives regarding the failure of my client’s marriage. There have also been interviews from certain individuals offering their unsolicited opinions about the situation. It is unnecessary to reproduce each of the statements that have been spread across social media, as they are designed to spread falsehoods and misinformation.

5. My client wishes to make it clear that there is absolutely no truth to any of the fabricated stories, interviews, or obscene content attributed to him. These efforts are clearly aimed at damaging his reputation and causing harm to his family. It is evident that the individuals behind these malicious posts are simply content-hungry and willing to invent stories for short-term publicity at the expense of my client’s dignity.

6. The operators of these social media platforms must recognize that such stage-managed publications violate the community guidelines established by these platforms, which specifically deal with abuse and harassment. Subscribers are warned against sharing abusive content, engaging in targeted harassment, or inciting others to do so.

7. My client demands that those responsible for spreading abusive content immediately remove it. They have a maximum of 24 hours to do so. Failure to comply will result in my client pursuing criminal defamation charges under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Offenders may face imprisonment for up to two years, with or without a fine, as determined by the court under Section 356(2) of the said Act.

8. My client has also instructed me to file a defamation suit against anyone who has contributed to such false content. This will be pursued in an appropriate civil court, and we will seek an injunction to prevent further defamatory publications from any media platform.

9. This notice is specifically directed at individuals and entities operating on platforms including, but not limited to, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and online news portals. Non-compliance will result in legal action at your own cost and peril.

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, had recently announced their separation through a joint statement. Just hours after this announcement, Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey also revealed her separation from her husband, Mark. This led to widespread speculation online, with some users linking A.R. Rahman to Mohini Dey, further fueling rumours and unfounded stories.

(With IANS inputs)