Actor and social media influencer Shiyas Kareem is on cloud nine as he is all set to begin a new chapter in his life with his longtime girlfriend Dharfa. The couple will tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on Monday. The actor shared the Save the Date video and the photos on his social media just a few days before his big day, surprising his fans. Shiyas says that he kept the news about his wedding under the wraps not because he is afraid of anyone, but because of his past experiences. Meanwhile, Shiyas opened up to Manorama Online about his special bond with Dharfa.

“I wished to get married as soon as I got out of Big Boss. I received Dharfa’s proposal at that time and went for the pennukanal (bride seeing) ceremony. However, then, I felt she was a little young for me; so, I didn’t proceed with the proposal. But, we remained friends. Her mother has been dear to me like my own mother since then. I call Dharfa’s mother whenever I am upset. She supports me a lot,” said Shiyas.

Shiyas noted that he used to speak to Dharfa when he was going through a difficult phase in his life. He confessed that he drew strength from her reassurance and compassion. Meanwhile, Dharfa opened up to Shiyas about her problems and struggles too. As their bond grew stronger, Shiyas and Dharfa considered spending their lives with each other. Their families too were thrilled about their decision. Dharfa who works at Emirates NBD in Abu Dhabi is settled there with her family.

The Wedding

“The wedding will take place at an auditorium in Perumbavoor. It would be a big wedding as we have invited quite a lot of guests. After the wedding, we plan to settle in the Middle East. I often visit there as part of my business ventures. I will be spending most of time in Abu Dhabi as Dharfa works there. I feel joy and calmness thinking about our future,” said Shiyas.

Shiyas said the controversies rose when he was enjoying a good time both in his personal and professional life. “It was unbearable to be falsely accused for something I hadn’t done. Whenever my mother and family switched on the TV or their mobile phones, they could only see ews about how I raped a woman. That is what hurt me more. The woman who filed the complaint was in fact cheating me. She introduced her son as her brother. The relationship began to turn sour when I started questioning her. Those who are close to me understood that my ex – lover was trying to trap me when the relationship ended. She had tried to extort money by intimidating me and filed the complaint when she understood that it wasn’t possible. I am glad that everything is fine now,” said the actor.

Shiyas said a section of the media kept chasing him without knowing the truth. Moreover, he was also hurt that some of his close friends misunderstood him. Shiyas said he kept the wedding plans a secret because of their past experience. “Usually, everyone posts the Save the Date videos and photos, a week before the wedding. I did the same. Besides, both me and Dharfa have a history of weddings being called off. So, our families to announce the date of the marriage only a few days before the function. Some people think it is because I am afraid. I am not scared of anyone,” said Shiyas.