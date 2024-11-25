Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu movie 'Lucky Bhaskar' is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform. The film smashed box office records during its theatrical release with the film also receiving appreciation from critics. The movie marks Dulquer Salmaan's return to Telugu cinema after the super hit Hanu Raghavapudi film 'Sita Ramam', which featured Dulquer alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Though Dulquer has had a lean period in Malayalam cinema after his last movie 'King of Kotha' failed to draw audiences to theatres, he is considered a lucky charm in Tollywood, thanks to his back-to-back hits.

Venky Atluri's film 'Lucky Bhaskar gives us a peak into the deep, dark dealings of the financial underworld, with the right balance of charm and sensitivity needed to keep a film of this genre interesting. Read review here.

The film’s overriding theme is money and what it does to people who don't know how to use it. Meenakshi plays Sumathi, Bhaskar's wife in the film. Surya Srinivas, Kishore Raju Vasistha and Ramki are also part of the film, while G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score while Nimish Ravi has handled the frames. The film will start streaming on Netflix from November 29.