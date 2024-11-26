Veteran actor Suhasini who has been part of several Malayalam films in her career spoke in length about Mollywood and claimed that the industry was not safe for women. She was speaking at the 'Women's Safety and Cinema' session held as part of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor clarified that artists and crew members have to live as a family unit for several days and that is when boundaries are crossed knowingly or unknowingly. She compared this with the other film industries, which followed a different process.

"The film industry is different form other professions. In other fields, you can go home after work, but in cinema, its not like that. Two or three hundred people go to a place and liver there like a family. When that happens, sometimes boundaries can be crossed knowingly or unknowingly. I have asked my husband Mani Ratnam how he deals with those who cross the line on the set. He replied that he himself threw out one person who did so. If there are 200 people in a village without following any rules, there is a possibility of crossing the line there. The same thing is happening in Malayalam cinema. After shooting in Tamil, I go to Chennai. If in Telugu, I go to Hyderabad, If in Kannada, I go to Bengaluru. But that is not the case in Malayalam. After the shoot for the day, you can't go back home because there is not such place there. That's why boundaries are being crossed there,” she stated. The IFFI, which is currently underway in Goa, will conclude on November 29.