The makers of Sunny Wayne-starrer 'Turkish Tharkkam' has withdrawn the film from theatres across Kerala, claiming that 'some people working with vested interests' were trying to mislead the theatre-going audience regarding the movie. 'Turkish Tharkkam', directed by Navaz Sulaiman, hit theatres on November 22 and the movie revolves around a conflict that arises over a dead body, which has been buried at a Turkish mosque. The makers clarified the film does not hurt religious sentiments of any community, as claimed by some.

“We have learnt that some people are trying to mislead the audience regarding the film. Turkish Tharkkam does not intend to hurt religious sentiments in anyway, but there are some who are trying to spread lies about the movie. We have decided to withdraw the film from theatres and will screen it again once we are able to convince the audience otherwise,” said a member of Big Pictures, the production house, which has bankrolled the project.

'Turkish Tharkkam' features Lukman Avaran, Amina Nijam, Harisree Ashokan, Jayan Cherthala, Jolly Chirayath and Dayyana Hameed, among others.