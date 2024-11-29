Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s lawyer has responded to the legal notice sent by actor Dhanush accusing the star couple of copyright violation in the Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.' Rahul Dhawan, Nayanthara’s lawyer clarified that the visuals used in the documentary were sourced from a private library and were not from behind–the–scenes footage of the film.

“There is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu series is not part of behind–the–scenes (from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'). The same is part of a personal library; therefore, this is not infringement,” Rahul Dhawan clarified his parties’ stance. The next hearing of the case will be held on December 2 at the Madras High Court.

Noted lawyer Rahul Dhawan who is the managing partner of Lex Chambers represents Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. Dhanush’s production house Wonderbar Films Private Limited had filed a civil suit against the actress accusing her of using the behind–the–scenes footage from the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in the Netflix documentary. His team of lawyers, through a statement, had demanded that the footage be removed from the documentary within 24 hours. The statement also warned that they would sue the actress and Netflix India for Rs 10 crore in damages if the footages aren’t withdrawn.

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' was released on November 18. Footages from the making video of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush were used in the documentary. However, as the makers of the documentary didn’t get NOC from Dhanush’s production company to use the actual behind the scene footage, a short clip that was shot on Nayanthara’s mobile phone was added in the documentary.