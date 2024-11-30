Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, passed away on Friday. Samantha confirmed the news with a simple but heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “Until we meet again, Dad.” While the cause of his death has not been made public, fans have been expressing their condolences to Samantha and her family during this time.

Samantha was born in Chennai to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu. She grew up in a close-knit family with her two older brothers, Jonathan and David. Despite Samantha’s rise to fame, her father largely stayed out of the limelight and avoided public attention.

In her interviews, Samantha has often spoken about the support her family provided throughout her demanding career. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she also opened up about her "strained" relationship with her father. She shared how his protective nature and tendency to downplay her abilities influenced her self-perception, leading to a lifelong struggle for validation.