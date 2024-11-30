Tamil film 'Amaran', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema in 2024. Even after four weeks in theatres, the film continues to perform strongly, surpassing other major releases. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the movie, based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, has grossed over Rs 320 crore at the box office.

After dominating the box office for over a month, 'Amaran' is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 5, in multiple languages. Originally scheduled for release on November 29, the OTT debut was delayed due to the film’s ongoing success in theatres.

With its digital release, 'Amaran' is expected to receive even more praise. The OTT platform will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy the film at their convenience, further expanding its reach.