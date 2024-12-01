At the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned Hong Kong filmmaker, scriptwriter, producer, and actor Ann Hui. This honour recognizes her immense contributions to the world of cinema.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a sculpture, and a citation. The presentation will take place during the opening ceremony at 6 PM on December 13, 2024, at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, with the Chief Minister of Kerala leading the event.

Ann Hui, 77, is celebrated as a pioneering figure in Hong Kong's new-wave cinema. Over the past five decades, she has crafted powerful films that focus on the lives of ordinary people, particularly those from marginalized communities. Her works often explore themes such as ethnicity, gender discrimination, societal shifts following Hong Kong’s transition from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty, migration, and cultural alienation.