Actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest film 'The Sabarmati Report', has made a surprising decision to step away from acting at the age of 37. In a heartfelt message, he shared that he has realized "it's time to recalibrate and go back home." Vikrant, who will soon be seen in 'Zero Se Restart', shocked his fans by announcing that he plans to retire from acting after 2025.

He took to Instagram to pen a note, expressing his gratitude for the support he's received throughout his career. "Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor," he wrote. Vikrant revealed that 2025 would be his final year in front of the camera, adding, "So, coming 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last two movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

Fans expressed their shock at the news, with one user commenting, "Bro, you're at your peak... why are you thinking like this?" Another user wrote, "There are hardly any actors like you. We need more good cinema."

Reports suggest that Vikrant is currently focused on his projects 'Yaar Jigri' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. Vikrant completed his education at R. D. National College and began his acting career with the 2007 television series 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. He went on to appear in several popular shows, including 'Dharam Veer', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Balika Vadhu'.

In 2013, Vikrant made his film debut in 'Lootera', starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. His film career flourished with notable roles in movies such as 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Half Girlfriend', 'A Death In The Gunj', 'Chhapaak', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare', 'Haseen Dilruba', and 'Love Hostel'. However, it was his role as Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical film '12th Fail' (2023), which became a sleeper hit, that marked a major turning point in his career.

Vikrant married actress Sheetal Thakur in 2022 after they began dating on the set of 'Broken and Beautiful'. In February 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. Vikrant shared the joyful news on Instagram, writing, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."