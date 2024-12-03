Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri's sister, Aliya Fakhri, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York, last month.

According to prosecutors, the 43-year-old Fakhri intentionally set fire to a detached garage at a home in the Queens borough on November 23. The fire led to the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, aged 35, and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, aged 33.

The charges suggest that Fakhri turned to arson after her ex-boyfriend, Jacobs, rejected her efforts to revive their past relationship. Prosecutors have filed four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, and arson charges against her.