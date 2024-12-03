In a heartbreaking incident, a young aspiring actress from Russia tragically lost her life while practising yoga at a popular tourist spot. Disturbing footage captured the moment she was swept away by a powerful wave at the island of Koh Samui, which overlooks the Gulf of Thailand.

According to local publication Khaosod English, police reviewed CCTV footage that showed the actress arriving at the location in a red car. She then proceeded to a rocky area below the viewpoint with her yoga mat. Shortly after setting up, a strong wave swept her off the rocks, leading to her untimely death.

The rescue team arrived nearly 15 minutes after the incident occurred. However, the search operation was initially suspended due to the dangerous wave conditions, as reported by the outlet.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, local authorities have decided to close off access to the area below the viewpoint to prevent further accidents.