The Association of Television Media Artists (ATMA) has severely condemned the recent statement made by Prem Kumar, interim chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, regarding Malayalam TV serials. ATMA general secretary Dinesh Panicker, in an open letter to Prem Kumar issued on the instructions of its president, Transport Minister and actor K B Ganesh Kumar, said Prem Kumar should not have raised allegations against serials to gain media attention while holding a responsible position from where he could, if necessary, implement constructive changes in the TV serial sector. Prem Kumar, in a recent press meeting held in Kochi, had compared Malayalam TV serials with Endosulfan, a life-threatening pesticide.

“Being an actor who has appeared in numerous serials, Prem Kumar would be aware that actors have no role in a serial’s production, story or presence of any of the poisonous content alleged by him. So, there is no need for TV actors to be bothered about your statement comparing serials with Endosulfan. However, actors cannot remain silent when they witness any move that could affect their livelihood,” said the letter.

“All decisions regarding the content, presentation of story, main technicians, actors and dress are taken by the entertainment channels. Consequently, your allegation actually targets the entertainment channels in Kerala. However, with around 90 per cent of the Malayalam serials being remakes from other languages, the issue is across India. However, no one in other parts of the country has alleged that serials are hazardous,” said ATMA.

The association also asked Prem Kumar whether he had not noticed the uncensored ‘original content’ movies on OTT platforms, numerous web series, YouTube content, vulgarity in reels and body shaming and caste-colour abuse in stage shows. “If you find poison only in TV serials - and none in all the above programmes – you have the moral obligation to specify which serial has harmful content,” ATMA told Prem Kumar, who is also a noted religious speaker and thinker.

ATMA also said that Prem Kumar had not even convened a single meeting to improve the content of serials or for welfare activities even after occupying a senior position in Chalachitra Academy, a body set up for the advancement of cinema and television, for the last four years. “Instead of making cheap statements, we expect meaningful intervention from your part for the improvement of the television sector,” it said.

Raising another point, the letter said that serials are the cheapest form of entertainment for a large section of elderly people. “They have the full freedom to watch or avoid any serial at the click of a TV remote,” said ATMA.

Moreover, the Malayalam serial sector is a means of livelihood for a large number of ordinary people. “Around 60 persons, including actors, technicians, post-production technicians, support staff, drivers and management staff, are involved in the production of each TV serial. All of them work without enjoying benefits such as pension, provident fund, insurance, gratuity and bonus. They neither have life nor job security. Your statement regarding Endosulfan would only make life more difficult for these people,” said the association of TV actors.

ATMA’s letter further stated that Prem Kumar, a senior member of the association, had made a similar statement earlier. “But, at that time, you apologized for the statement at a general body meeting of ATMA where our president K B Ganesh Kumar was present,” it said. The letter concluded by urging Prem Kumar to implement official measures to avoid the alleged ‘Endosulfan’ issue in TV serials and provide ‘clean’ programmes to viewers by holding discussions with all stakeholders, if his criticism was sincere.