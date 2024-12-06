'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, has achieved a monumental opening globally. In India, the film grossed an impressive Rs 175.1 crore nett, making it the biggest opener of all time. Not only did it surpass all previous records in India, but 'Pushpa 2' also overtook Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to become the highest-grossing opener ever in Hindi. Although official overseas numbers are still awaited, it's estimated that the film has earned around Rs 200 crore (gross) when factoring in international box office collections.

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 quickly became the most anticipated film of the year. The movie was screened across more than 10,000 screens worldwide, further solidifying its massive reach.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, the film made a remarkable Rs 175.1 crore nett on its first day, including earnings from paid premiere shows on December 4. In particular, special premiere screenings in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru contributed Rs 10.1 crore nett to the total.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight that Pushpa 2 had set a new record as the all-time Day 1 opener in India.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The movie also features Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in key supporting roles.