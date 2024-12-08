The first-look poster of 'Jesus and Mother Mary in Vatican', arguably the world's first Bible cinema in 3D format was unveiled by Pope Francis. The film, according to the makers, will be released in several languages. Hollywood production house Rafel is bankrolling the movie in English and other languages. Rafel Polazhiparambil, the producer, also presented a 3D picture of the Pope to his lordship.

Thomas Benjamin is helming the movie while Jeemon Pulleli is the project designer. 'Avatar' VFX specialist Chuck Chomisky is handling the 3D work of 'Jesus and Mother Mary in Vatican.' A Rafel spokesperson said the film will be a visual exploration of the immense possibilities of 3D. The filmmakers hope that the Vatican event will enlarge the scope of the epic movie in all parts of the globe.

Makeup specialist company Macinarium Prosthetic, which is based in the UK and Italy, is also collaborating for the film, while the design work of the movie is handled by Hong Kong-based Camex Art. Dubai and India-based XRFX firm will manage the 3D sterioscopic production of the movie. Post-production work of the movie has been entrusted to Indian firm C G Park. Qatar-based industrialist Davis Idakulathoor, Louis Kuriakose, Jose Peter, Ayisha, and Vincent Kulase, are the co-producers of the movie.

