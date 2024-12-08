The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is all set to begin in Thiruvananthapuram on December 11. Interested delegates can now access the festival details and make reservations for the festival through two mobile apps available on App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. However, the facility is only available for delegates in India. International delegates will have to book reservations directly through the Festival website, said organisers.

The 29th edition of the IFFK will be a week-long event, which will conclude on December 20. The media cell will be inaugurated on Sunday. Various films will be screened in different categories -- India Cinema Now, International Competition, Kaleidoscope, LTA Retro- Ann Hui, Malayalam Cinema Today, Spirit of Cinema, The Female Gaze and World Cinema. Highly regarded French cinematographer Agnes Godard will head the international jury of the competition section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The jury also includes Marcos Loayza (Bolivia), Mikayel Dovlatyan (Armenia), Nana Dzhordzhadze (Georgia) and Assamese director Monjul Baruah, an official release said here Saturday.

A total of 14 films will be screened as part of the international competition category of the IFFK. These films will be judged by the five-member jury. One film of each jury member will be screened as part of the festival. They are Beau Travail'(cinematography: Andre Godard), A Chef in Love' (Nana Dzhordzhadze), Labyrinth' (Mikayel Dovlatyan), 'Eyes on the Sunshine' (Monjul Baruah) and Averno' (Marcos Loayza).