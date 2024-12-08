'Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal,' the film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Joju George, is all set for release. Goodwill Entertainments, known for bankrolling some major hits, including the latest hit 'Kishkindha Kaandham', announced the film's release date recently. The film also stars Alancier Lopez, Thomas Mathew, Gargi Ananthan, Shelly N. Kumar, Sajitha Madathil, and Sarasa Balussery in pivotal roles.

The story focuses on the lives of the three sons of Narayaniyamma, hailing from an ancient and prestigious family in Koyilandy. 'Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal' delves into the intriguing events that transpire with the return of the third son, who has been estranged from the family under mysterious circumstances.

Rahul Raj has composed music for the film, while the cinematography has been handled by Appu Prabhakar. Rafeeq Ahamed, KS Usha, Dhanya Suresh Menon are the lyricists. Jithu Payyannur is the film's makeup artist, while Dhanya Balakrishnan is the costume designer. The family drama, directed and written by Sharan Venugopal is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 16, 2025.