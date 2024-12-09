Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is making waves at the global box office, leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of success. In a remarkable feat, the film has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide within just four days of its release. Trade reports suggest that the sequel is on track to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark before it completes its first week in theatres.

The film's performance has been especially impressive in the Hindi-speaking market. 'Pushpa 2' is witnessing an unprecedented response in Hindi, with massive crowds flocking to cinemas. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who shared the news on his X page, the film has crossed the Rs 800 crore gross at the box office globally during its opening weekend—a phenomenal achievement, considering the film received mixed reviews from critics.

While the original Telugu version of 'Pushpa 2' is performing well, the Hindi version has significantly outperformed expectations. In fact, it has become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 80 crore nett in India on December 8.

As per tracking website Sacnilk, 'Pushpa 2' earned an impressive Rs 141.5 crore nett in India on December 8 alone. The Hindi version of the film contributed Rs 85 crore nett, while the Telugu version collected Rs 44 crore nett. In Tamil Nadu, the film also recorded strong earnings, grossing Rs 9.5 crore nett on Sunday. With these extraordinary figures, 'Pushpa 2' is on course to rewrite box office history.