This week, there are a string of new releases on OTT. From some of the most anticipated movie releases to web series' and even a documentary for sports enthusiasts, we have you covered.

'Game Changer'

This actioner, which marked acclaimed director Shankar's Telugu debut, follows an IAS officer's fight to ensure fair elections amid the challenges posed by a corrupt political system. The movie features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is quite similar in theme to Shankar's previous outing 'Indian 2', which is also a one man's fight against corruption. Though the movie opened to mixed reviews, it managed a decent run in theatres. Ram Charan plays a dual role in the movie.

The film is streaming on Prime Video

'Mrs'

The Bollywood film, which is the official remake of Jeo Baby's acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen', features Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The actor plays a dance tutor who has to give up her dreams to meet the expectations of society and her new family following her marriage. The film follows her struggles and her determination to overcome these challenges while highlighting how a woman's life turns topsy-turvy after marriage. Sanya won the Best Actor award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Streaming on Zee 5

'The Greatest Rivalry'

This documentary is a deep-dive into the decades-old cricketing rivalry between two nations, which will feature talks and discussions from cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravi Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saurav Ganguly, among others. The documentary will also explore the intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch, as per the streaming giant.

Streaming on Netflix

'Madraskaaran'

This movie marks Shane Nigam's Tamil debut and hit theatres last in December. The emotional drama directed by Vaali Mohan Das revolves around a youth who returns to his hometown to tie the knot. The unexpected turn of events on the marriage day forms the crux of the film, which also features Kalaiyarasan, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Geetha Kailasam, and Niharika Konidela.

Streaming on Aha Tamil.