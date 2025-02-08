The release date of Mammootty’s highly anticipated film 'Bazooka' has finally been announced. The update comes with a stylish new poster, adding to the excitement.

Initially, the film was set to hit theatres on February 14. However, the release was later postponed. The latest announcement confirms that 'Bazooka' will now arrive on April 10.

Directed by Deeno Dino Dennis, the film's screenplay is also penned by him. Alongside Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a key role. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Wayne, Jagadish, Sharafudheen, Siddharth Bharathan, Dean Dennis, Spadikam George, Divya Pillai, and Shine Tom Chacko.