Actor–presenter Parvathy R Krishna has reacted strongly against a YouTube channel for misusing her photos from a recent photoshoot. The actor said the channel had cropped a picture from a behind-the-scenes video of a recent glamorous photoshoot and posted it on their platform. She also threatened legal action against those who try to misuse her photos.

She posted a video on Instagram to share her concern. “I am doing this video to address a serious issue. I often participate in photoshoots, but I am very conscious of exposing my body. I was conscious not to expose my navel or cleavage even during a beach photoshoot.

When my photographer Reshma posted the behind-the-scenes video of this photoshoot on her YouTube channel, my navel was visible in one of the wideshots. A channel called Romancham Media projected only my navel and posted it on their channel.

I did everything to shut down their channel. I hate it when people circulate my videos or pictures without my consent and use unnecessary background music. If anyone posts such videos, I will ensure that your channel is shut down. If you flirt with me, I will react. I don’t understand why others don't react to such issues. You are answerable if you try to manipulate or misuse my photos. This is not a threat, but it is how I react if you try to encroach on my personal space," she said.