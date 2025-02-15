Netflix’s library is constantly changing, and February is bringing a fresh round of departures. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic adventure, a fun rom-com, or a high-stakes action thriller, now’s the time to catch these films before they leave. From Brendan Fraser’s beloved The Mummy to the ever-charming How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, here are five movies you might want to squeeze in before they disappear.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (Leaving on Feb 25)

This early-2000s rom-com favourite follows Andie (Kate Hudson), a journalist writing an article on how to make a guy break up with her in just ten days. The catch? Ben (Matthew McConaughey) has a bet going that he can make any woman fall in love with him in the same timeframe. What starts as a game quickly turns into something real, leading to plenty of hilarious and heartfelt moments. If you’re in the mood for a light, fun watch, this one’s worth revisiting before it leaves.

The Mummy (Leaving on Feb 15)

A mix of action, adventure, and just the right amount of camp, this 1999 classic stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as explorers who accidentally wake up an ancient Egyptian priest with a grudge. What follows is a race against time to stop a deadly curse, packed with thrilling chase sequences, humour, and some truly memorable characters. If you love a good old-school adventure film, this is a must-watch before it disappears.

Lucy (Leaving on Feb 15)

Scarlett Johansson plays an ordinary woman who accidentally ends up with a supercharged brain after an experimental drug enters her system. As she gains extraordinary abilities, things spiral into a fast-paced, action-packed ride that’s part sci-fi, part thriller. It’s one of those movies that keeps you thinking long after the credits roll, so if you haven’t watched it yet, now’s your chance.

Snatch (Leaving on Feb 28)

A crime comedy with Guy Ritchie's signature fast-paced storytelling, 'Snatch' follows a bunch of eccentric criminals caught up in a messy diamond heist and an illegal boxing match. With a stacked cast featuring Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, and Benicio del Toro, the film is packed with sharp dialogue, unpredictable twists, and dark humour.

San Andreas (Leaving on Feb 23)

Dwayne Johnson takes on the role of a rescue pilot trying to save his family after a massive earthquake hits California. It’s a big, loud disaster movie with intense action scenes and plenty of emotional moments.