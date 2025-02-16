Sangeeth Prathap celebrated his birthday on the sets of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad’s film 'Hridayapoorvam'. However, due to a delay in the cake’s arrival, the actor ended up celebrating with banana fritters alongside Mohanlal. Pictures of Sangeeth celebrating with Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have been making rounds on social media.

When the banana fritters arrived in place of the cake, Sathyan Anthikad quipped, "Isn’t this even better?", sparking laughter among everyone on set. Mohanlal himself handed a fritter to Sangeeth before they took pictures together. Before leaving, Mohanlal playfully asked, "Does anyone else have a birthday today?", adding to the lighthearted moment.

Once the cake finally arrived, Sangeeth cut it in the presence of the cast and crew. His wife also joined the celebration on the sets of 'Hridayapoorvam'.

Sangeeth Prathap, who won Malayali hearts as Amal Davis in 'Premalu', recently played a full-length role in 'Bromance', which was released on Valentine’s Day. The film has been receiving a positive response.