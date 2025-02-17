Asif Ali's blockbuster film 'Rekhachithram' is set to make its OTT debut. The movie will begin streaming on SonyLIV from March 7.

One of the most well-received Malayalam films of the year, 'Rekhachithram' raked in an impressive Rs 75 crore at the box office. The film stars Anaswara Rajan as the female lead and features a stellar ensemble cast, including Manoj K. Jayan, Bhama Arun, Siddique, Jagadish, Sai Kumar, Indrans, Sreekanth Murali, Nishanth Sagar, Prem Prakash, Sudhi Koppa, Megha Thomas, and Zarin Shihab.

The standout performances of Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan have been widely appreciated. Adding to the film’s appeal is Mammootty’s special presence through AI, which resonated well with audiences.

Filmed across 90 locations, 'Rekhachithram' was completed in just 60 days. The movie also marks Jofin T. Chacko’s directorial return after 'The Priest', which also starred Mammootty.