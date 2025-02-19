Actor Aradhya Devi who is all set to make her grand debut in Bollywood movie 'Saree' doesn’t regret stating earlier that she will not essay glamorous roles in movies. She claimed that she had made the comment due to her circumstances then while adding that the idea of glamour has many levels now. Aradhya was speaking to media persons at Kochi as part of the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Saree' presented by Ram Gopal Varma.

“I do not regret what I had said earlier as it reflected my emotions then. Besides, my circumstances were also different. I stated that I wouldn’t do glamour roles as my thoughts were different. But, now, I believe that varied roles are what inspire my craft as an actress. I play the role of a girl next door in this film; my character is not glamourous at all. However, she appears as a sexy girl in the villain’s imagination. So, a few glamorous scenes are added in the movie to portray his imagination. I do not regret my words that I wouldn’t do glamour roles as glamour has multiple meanings now. The outfits that we wear have nothing to do with it. It is an emotion and each person is affected differently by it. For some people, it could be in the clothes while others find it in emotions. Lots of trolls have appeared about what I had said earlier. I am not going to blame that 22-year-old me in the future. I am now ready to portray any kind of role,” said Aradhya.

Aradhya confessed that she had never liked the name Sreelakshmi. Although she doesn’t blame her parents for naming her Sreelakshmi, she said there had always been a few people with the same name in her class.

“When I got a chance to change my name, I took it. Sreelakshmi is a traditional name. My parents and Ram Gopal Varma sir suggested a few names. I chose the name Aradhya from those names. Doing a movie with Ram Gopal Varma was indeed a unique experience. I could learn a lot of things in my debut film. He offered me the role after watching a video that I had casually posted while studying for post-graduation. I wasn’t passionate about modelling although I liked acting. I used to take part in plays at school. However, I had buried that dream as I hail from a middle-class family and didn’t have the circumstances to become an actress. Later, everything happened as if in a dream. The success or failure of Saree wouldn’t affect me because all these have been like a dream for me. I would try to find happiness recalling these moments,” said Aradhya.