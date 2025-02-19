Actor Honey Rose opened up about her struggles in the Malayalam film industry and said it was her passion for cinema that has kept her going. The actor announced on Nere Chovve that she was completing 20 years in the industry and said she had yet to get a satisfactory role.

The actor’s journey had been quite bumpy with her debut movie being an average grosser, followed by a prolonged period of struggle and failures before enjoying success again.

Honey admitted she has become more famous for the inaugurations she attends, probably because she hasn’t done many successful movies or prominent roles. She expressed hope that she may be able to do more good roles while adding that she is confident. Honey said it was this confidence that motivated her to continue in the industry even when her parents wanted her to get married.

The actor said she is aware of the marketing gimmicks in inviting celebrities to functions but said she enjoyed the inaugural functions and spent a lot of time at the venue despite requests from team members to return to her vehicle. The actor who confessed she had seen her father struggle financially due to setbacks in his business admitted that money is a factor when she accepts invitations for inaugurations. "Who doesn’t say ‘no’ to money and good remuneration? Money definitely is a factor," she said.