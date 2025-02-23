Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has once again been involved in a high-speed racing accident, this time during the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain. This marks his third crash in just two months, following an accident in Portugal ahead of a major motorsport event in Estoril and another during a practice session at the Dubai Autodrome in January.

A video shared on social media by his manager, Suresh Chandra, captures the shocking moment when Ajith’s car collided with another vehicle on the race track, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt. Fortunately, the actor walked away from the crash without injuries.

Detailing the incident, Suresh Chandra wrote, "In Valencia, Spain, where the races were taking place, Round 5 was a strong one for Ajith Kumar. He secured 14th place, earning appreciation from all. However, Round 6 turned unfortunate, as he crashed twice due to other cars. The footage clearly shows he was not at fault."

He further added, "Despite the first crash, he managed to return to the pit and continue racing. Unfortunately, a second crash caused his car to topple twice. His perseverance remains unshaken, and he emerged unscathed once again to continue the race. Thank you for all the prayers, concern, and well wishes. AK is safe."