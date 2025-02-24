The latest character poster from ‘Empuraan’ has taken the Indian film industry by storm. The poster introduces the eighth character of the film, Boris Oliver, played by Jerome Flynn, best known for his role in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Jerome, who gained immense popularity for portraying Bronn in ‘Game of Thrones,’ had been rumoured to be part of ‘Empuraan’ for a while, with speculation circulating on platforms like Reddit. In a video shared by the ‘Empuraan’ team, the actor expressed that working in Malayalam cinema has been a unique experience for him.

“Acting in Mollywood and experiencing it firsthand has been truly special. India holds great significance in my cinematic journey. I have visited the country multiple times in my twenties and thirties, and those experiences changed my life. That’s why playing this character feels like a homecoming,” said Jerome. He also revealed that his character plays a crucial role in the journey of Khureshi Ab’raam in the film.

Beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ Jerome Flynn has delivered celebrated performances in ‘John Wick’ (as Berrada), ITV’s ‘Soldier Soldier’ (as Paddy Garvey of the King’s Fusiliers), BBC’s mystery series ‘Ripper Street’ (as Bennett Drake), ‘Shut Up and Dance’ (as Hector), and ‘1923’ (as Banner Creighton).

Fans flooded social media with reactions following the release of the character poster. Referring to Prithviraj’s earlier press interactions about the film, some jokingly questioned, “So, this is a small film?” Others asked, “Is this really a Malayalam film?”. ‘Empuraan’ has not only excited its own fanbase but also caught the attention of ‘Game of Thrones’ enthusiasts.

Each update from the Prithviraj-Mohanlal film continues to surprise fans, with character posters and announcements only heightening anticipation. As discussions heat up on social media and fan theories emerge, one big question remains—who will be the next Hollywood star to join ‘Empuraan’?