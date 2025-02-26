Antony Perumbavoor has withdrawn his Facebook post against Suresh Kumar. The decision follows the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) mandate that films releasing after March 25 should secure its prior approval before finalising contracts. The film chamber had given him a week to respond to the show-cause notice issued over the post. It had also warned that failure to respond would result in strict disciplinary action. Film Chamber President B R Jacob stated that the issue is expected to be resolved.

The dispute escalated to a new level after industry organisations initiated moves that seemed to hinder the release of Mohanlal's ‘Empuraan.’ The Film Chamber issued a directive requiring all films releasing after March 25 to obtain prior approval before signing contracts. Meanwhile, with indications of a token strike set to be announced on March 27, the release day of ‘Empuraan,’ the Film Producers Association has clarified that it will not support any strike aimed at blocking the film’s release.

The controversy began after G Suresh Kumar revealed budget details of ‘Empuraan,’ prompting a sharp response from Antony Perumbavoor on Facebook. As Mohanlal publicly backed Antony Perumbavoor, most film organisations aligned with Suresh Kumar’s firm stance on the matter. Following a press conference where the Film Chamber reiterated that Antony Perumbavoor could face serious action if he failed to respond to the notice, the chamber sent a letter to organisations like FEUOK, stating that contracts for films releasing after March 25 must be signed with prior approval.