Dulquer Salmaan has officially announced the title of his upcoming Malayalam drama. His next project with ‘RDX’ fame director Nahas Hidhayath has been named ‘I'm Game.’

The announcement poster features a pair of hands, one of them injured, holding a playing card. Sharing the title on social media, Dulquer wrote, "The Game is On!"

Earlier, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actor had teased the reveal, stating that the title would be unveiled on March 1, 2025. Prior to this, he had shared an image of a burning gambling chip on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, captioned, "It’s Time."

Touted to be an action-packed venture, ‘I'm Game’ marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama ‘King of Kotha.’ Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the gangster action flick followed the story of Kotha Raju, also known as Raju Madrassi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer’s recent film ‘Lucky Baskhar’ has made history by becoming the first South Indian film to trend on Netflix for 13 consecutive weeks. Since its premiere on the platform, the film has been receiving immense love from audiences, topping Netflix’s Top 10 in over 15 countries. It also held the number two spot globally for two weeks.

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ follows the journey of Bhaskar Kumar, a middle-class bank employee struggling with financial burdens. His meagre salary leaves him in debt to the entire village, pushing him to take a gamble on a risky investment out of desperation.

‘Lucky Baskhar’ was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2024.