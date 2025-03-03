Beyond the Hollywood A-listers, the Oscars also saw the presence of its infamous snubs. During the awards ceremony, the traditional ‘In Memoriam’ segment paid tribute to entertainment figures who passed away over the past year. As names scrolled on the screen, the segment became a reflective moment, honouring industry legends.

Notable names such as David Lynch, James Earl Jones, and Donald Sutherland were recognised in the emotional tribute. However, some omissions did not go unnoticed. According to Variety, actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for 'Harriet the Spy', was not included in the segment despite passing away just days before the Oscars. Other actors left out this year included Tony Todd, Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, 'Annie Hall' star Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Martin Mull, and 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Olivia Hussey.

Gene Hackman, who was found dead alongside his wife just days before the ceremony, was remembered separately. Morgan Freeman paid tribute to the two-time Oscar winner, with whom he worked on 'Unforgiven' and 'Under Suspicion'. However, as is the case every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cannot include every name, often leading to social media debates over those who were left out.

Among the entertainment figures honoured in the segment were Gena Rowlands, Teri Garr, Maggie Smith, Shelley Duvall, Roger Corman, and Robert Towne.

Earlier in the night, Zoe Saldana teared up on stage as she accepted the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Emilia Perez', where she portrayed an attorney defending a cartel leader.

In her acceptance speech, Saldana thanked the Academy for recognising the strength of her character, Rita. She also expressed gratitude to director Jacques Audiard, saying, “Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking an interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story.” She dedicated the award to the 'Emilia Perez' cast and crew, sharing her appreciation for their collaboration.

Saldana then became emotional as she spoke about her family and heritage. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said, holding back tears. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope.”

She also acknowledged the significance of winning an award for a role where she got to sing and speak in Spanish, saying, “My grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

Her Oscar win follows an impressive awards season, having already secured the SAG Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'.