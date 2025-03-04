Actress Namitha Pramod recently shared pictures with her friend Meenakshi Dileep, daughter of actor Dileep. She captioned the post 'Paingili'. The post also includes pictures of Namitha clicked by Meenakshi.

Namitha and Meenakshi share a close bond that dates back to Meenakshi’s childhood. Fondly known as Meenootty, she often shares moments from their friendship on social media.

Namitha also has a strong association with Dileep’s family. She played the female lead opposite him in the film 'Chandrettan Evideya'. Her bond with Meenakshi is well known.

On the work front, Namitha’s latest film is 'Machante Malakha', in which she stars alongside Soubin Shahir.