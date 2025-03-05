Actress Nayanthara, often referred to as ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans, has made a heartfelt request to be addressed simply as Nayanthara. In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, the acclaimed actress expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received but requested the media and audiences to refrain from using the title.

"While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness," she wrote.

Acknowledging the affection behind the title, she said, “I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara.’ This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am—not just as an actor but as an individual.”

She further explained that while titles and accolades are priceless, they sometimes create an image that distances actors from their craft and the special bond they share with their audience.

"I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together," she concluded.