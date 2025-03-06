Actor Ashwini Nambiar, known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil film industries, recently alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a film director when she went to work on his project.

In an interview with Tamil Galatta News as part of the promotions for 'Suzhal Vortex 2', Ashwini said she was assaulted by the director who called her inside his room. According to her, she was a teenager then and trusted him enough to enter his room as she had worked with him in the past. She said her mother had not accompanied her to the director's office that day as she was unwell. Instead, she sent the young Ashwini with her hairdresser.

When she reached the office, she was informed that the director was in his room. "He asked me to come inside the room. Since I had worked with him in the past, I thought he wanted to discuss my work. I was not the same, happy girl when I returned from the room," she said. She left the place with her hairdresser and told the incident to her mother, who was disturbed by the turn of events.

She said she felt responsible for the incident for a long time and also was hospitalised after she consumed too many tablets. She said she felt relieved and strong when her mother told her she was not the person to blame.

Ashwini Nambiar made her cinema debut with 'Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu'. She earned fame with her roles in 'Kauravar', while her character Alli in 'Manichithrathazhu' made her a household name. In Tamil, she is best known for her work in 'Dhruvam'.