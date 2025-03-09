The dispute between 'Mr and Mrs Bachelor' director Deepu Karunakaran and actor Anaswara Rajan ended recently after the joint intervention of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. A meeting in this regard was held at the AMMA office in Kochi on Saturday.

Deepu who is known for films like 'Karinkunnam 6's' alleged that Anaswara Rajan had neglected her promotional duties for the film, despite his requests. However, Anaswara issued a clarification regarding the issue and stated that she was the one who took the initiative to complete the movie despite fund crunch. She accused Deepu of trying to dissuade her from attending the shoot till the producer paid her remuneration.

She also stated that she was actively involved in the promotions of her recently released movies 'Rekhachithram', 'Painkili' and 'Ennu Swantham Punyalan, and was even willing to keep aside her hectic schedule to be part of the promotions. The actor said, they were not given any update regarding the release of the movie. She also filed a complaint with the AMMA.

As per reports, the issue has been resolved and Anaswara has agreed to participate in the movie promotions. Deepu had reportedly approached the AMMA to resolve the issue after Anaswara filed the complaint.