This year’s biggest hit in Malayalam cinema is 'Rekhachithram', starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film falls under the alternate history genre and is based on a real incident that occurred during the shooting of Mammootty’s 'Kathodu Kathoram'. The film gained attention for its intriguing premise, and Mammootty’s AI-generated cameo role was well received by the audience. Recently, the film also made its way to OTT platforms.

Now, viewers are discovering new layers of brilliance in the film. One particular scene features Anaswara’s character, Rekha, running toward Mammootty. During this chase, her dress gets torn. While the scene seemed fairly ordinary during its theatrical run, the OTT release has led viewers to a newfound interpretation.

According to social media discussions, the tear in Rekha’s dress was caused by the metallic wire of the leaf in the wind machine that Mammootty’s character builds for the heroine in 'Kathodu Kathoram'. The striking similarity between the wind machines in both films has caught the attention of cinephiles, and posts comparing these scenes are now going viral on social media.