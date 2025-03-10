Mathew Thomas’ upcoming film 'Lovely' is set to take audiences on a wild, winged adventure. It already reminds fans of SS Rajamouli’s 'Eega'. The 3D hybrid film, directed by Dileesh Karunakaran, will hit theatres on April 4 and feature Mathew Thomas in the lead role.

What makes ‘Lovely’ stand out is its unconventional heroine, a fly. This instantly brings to mind ‘Eega’, where the protagonist, played by Nani, is reincarnated as a fly and takes centre stage in the story. While the exact plot details of ‘Lovely’ remain under wraps, the teaser hints at an intriguing bond between Mathew Thomas' character and the animated fly.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Mathew Thomas wrote, “Lovely is here to steal your heart. Get ready for an adventure like no other.”

Apart from Mathew Thomas, the film also features Manoj K. Jayan and KPAC Leela in key roles. The cinematography is handled by director Aashiq Abu, while the music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.