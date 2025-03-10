Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus 'Kannappa' will feature Mohanlal in a special role. The superstar will be seen in a guest appearance as the character 'Kirata'. According to the makers, Mohanlal's character is inspired by the legendary 'Kirata' from mythology, known as the master of 'Pashupatastra'.

Music director Stephen Devassy recently shared insights about Mohanlal’s introduction scene in the film, stating that his entry will shake the theatres. The film’s team also revealed that Mohanlal did not charge any remuneration for his role.

'Kannappa' is reportedly based on real events and tells the story of 'Kannappa', a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The film is being made as a tribute to the 1976 Telugu classic 'Bhakta Kannappa'. Directed by Bollywood filmmaker and producer Mukesh Kumar Singh, 'Kannappa' marks his Telugu directorial debut. The screenplay is jointly written by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vishnu Manchu, and Mohan Babu.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film boasts an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. Other key cast members include Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarath Kumar, Mohan Babu, Arpith Ranga, Kaushal Manda, and Devaraj.

'Kannappa' is set for a global release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.