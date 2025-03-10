After making its theatrical debut on February 7, 2025, ‘Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal’ has now found its way to OTT. The film, which stars Joju George and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles, received a warm yet varied response from critics and audiences, with many appreciating its emotional depth and realistic portrayal of strained family relationships.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film revolves around a fractured family that is forced to reunite when their terminally ill mother is brought home after being removed from life support. As long-buried emotions resurface, the narrative captures the weight of unresolved conflicts, the struggle for reconciliation, and the deep-seated complexities of familial bonds. With its authentic storytelling, the film resonates deeply, making it a compelling watch for those drawn to layered human dramas.

Directed and written by Sharan Venugopal, ‘Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal’ is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the Goodwill Entertainments banner.