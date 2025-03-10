The highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson and starring Superstar Rajinikanth, has officially begun production. On Monday, Sun Pictures, the banner backing the film, announced the news on its X timeline with a post that read, "Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins! #Jailer2 shoot starts today."

Filming is expected to commence in Chennai before moving to other locations, including Goa and Theni in Tamil Nadu. Speculation is also rife that Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal might be part of the film. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding their involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buzz surrounding ‘Jailer 2’ has been immense, largely due to the phenomenal success of its predecessor, ‘Jailer’, which emerged as a massive blockbuster, grossing around Rs 650 crore. Expectations soared even higher when Sun Pictures officially announced the film with an engaging teaser that blended humour and action.

The announcement teaser of ‘Jailer 2’ begins with a radio broadcast warning of an approaching cyclone. Meanwhile, music director Anirudh and director Nelson are shown in Goa, engaged in a lively discussion about the film’s storyline. Their humorous exchange soon takes a dramatic turn as chaos unfolds—random individuals entering the room are shot or stabbed, forcing the duo to take cover. Amidst the mayhem, a shadowy figure emerges—Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian, who swiftly eliminates any remaining threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he steps outside, a grenade is hurled into the room, and the action intensifies with Rajinikanth facing off against more formidable opponents. Anirudh, visibly stunned, turns to Nelson and exclaims, "This looks fearsome, Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!"

The teaser itself was a massive hit, amassing over 13 million views within just 48 hours of its release, further fueling excitement for ‘Jailer 2’.