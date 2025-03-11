Ahaana Krishna responds to allegations over 'Nancy Rani' movie promotions

Social media influencer and actor Ahaana Krishna has responded to the allegations raised by 'Nancy Rani' director Manu James' wife Nyna who claimed that the actor showed disinterest in promoting their film. Nyna, who took over the reins of the film after her husband passed away in 2023 said Ahaana did not participate in any of the film's promotional activities despite being the lead actor. She also alleged that Ahaana failed to show any humanitarian consideration to her, despite having approached the actor several times for the promotion of the movie.

However, Ahaana in a nine-page document on Instagram said she refused to be part of the promotions since the makers were unprofessional throughout the shoot of the film. "My side of the story on the Nancy Rani issue! It is a very long read. So read, only if you’re really curious to know about it. In a nutshell, I had unpleasant experiences with the Director and his Wife on professional and personal levels. The personal level conflict was that they started spreading a very wrong and bad lie about me just to cover up for their mistakes during shoot. More details about it have been mentioned in the statement (sic)," she wrote.

Ahaana claimed that Manu and Nyna had portrayed her as a drug addict who had behaved unprofessionally on the sets of the movie. She also alleged that the director issued an advertisement inviting dubbing artists for her character, without informing her about the plan. "When they were not satisfied with the result, they approached me via phone. In April of 2022, Nyna called my mother and started making conversations about me having to dub for the film and things like that, so my mother asked her why they went ahead with looking for someone else. The conversation continued and Nyna seemed to talk about me being unprofessional on set or so...My mother reminded Nyna that on countless days, I have come and sat on set waiting for shoot to begin while her husband would be busy drinking on the set without shooting. To this, Nyna responded-- At least my husband was only using alcohol, your daughter was into drugs (sic)," she said.

Ahaana also alleged that the makers shot the climax scene in her absence and used another actress as a dupe. "Consequently, I'm not sure how far it is true, but I heard from a few crew members that they shot portions of the climax and some other shots in the film with someone else pretending to be me. I'm not sure whether this has happened or not, but they did not call me to shoot after a point and I have not shot for the climax of the film. So, I don't know if someone else has acted in my place, but there is a possibility for that to have happened," she said.