Mallika Sukumaran shared a playful post as part of the promotions for the film 'Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal', teasing Anaswara Rajan. She posted the film’s poster with the caption, "Who else will share it if not my little girl?"

'Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal' marks the first collaboration between Mallika Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan. Mallika fondly referred to Anaswara as a “bubbly, twinkling star.”

Recently, Anaswara Rajan made headlines for reportedly not participating in the promotions of 'Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor', directed by Deepu Karunakaran. However, the issue was later resolved. Amidst this, the team behind 'Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal', directed by Vipin S features Anaswara Rajan, Baiju Santhosh, Azeez Nedumangad, Siju Sunny, Jomon Jyothir, Nobi, and Mallika Sukumaran in key roles.