Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, known for his hilarious and sentimental characters in Mollywood, is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with director S U Arun Kumar’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. Now, the actor seems to have impressed the entire unit of the film in general and the director in particular, with his ability to deliver dialogues in Tamil clearly and correctly, despite not knowing the language.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, director S U Arunkumar reportedly spoke about the experience of working with Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in his film, which has already raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs. He said Suraj was willing to do the project even before he narrated the script to him.

Though he was initially surprised with Suraj's response, Suraj explained that he had loved his previous work 'Chittha' and ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’. "When so many people come willingly to work in my project, trusting me, then, my responsibility increases,” Arun said in the interview to the YouTube channel. He then went on to explain how Suraj was an absolute professional and how he aced his dialogue delivery on the first day itself. Suraj, reportedly ensured that he got his dialogues in advance, got a translator to translate them for him, and then memorised the dialogues completely and that too without knowing a word of Tamil.

‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first. The second part is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year.