Actress and model Aiswarya Suresh (Lachu), a former Bigg Boss contestant, has revealed that she is married. She shared the news through her Instagram story, disclosing that she tied the knot a year ago. Along with the announcement, she posted a picture with her partner. However, she has not revealed her spouse’s name.

“It’s going to be one year since I married this beautiful soul,” Lachu wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiswarya made her film debut with Kali in 2018. She later gained wider recognition through Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. However, due to health issues, she was unable to complete the show. Despite her short stint, she managed to win over the audience.

Born in Kerala, Aiswarya was raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Apart from being an actress and model, she is also a trained dancer.