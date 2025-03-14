The romantic comedy 'Painkili' is set to stream on OTT soon after its theatrical run. Written by Jithu Madhavan and marking the directorial debut of Sreejith Babu, the film stars Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan Shanavas in lead roles.

Jointly produced by actor Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan, 'Painkili' explores themes of love and relationships against a dramatic backdrop. The film was released in theatres on February 14, and its streaming partner, Manorama Max, has now announced that it will be available on the platform soon.

A lighthearted romantic comedy, 'Painkili' follows the story of a young man whose mundane life takes an unexpected turn when a quirky, free-spirited girl enters his world.

The film also features Roshan Shanavas, Chandu Salimkumar, Jisma Jiji, Abu Salim, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Riyaz Khan in key roles.