The highly anticipated Mohanlal-starrer 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on March 27. The makers have now confirmed that the first show will begin at 6:00 am IST, with screenings worldwide starting at the corresponding local times

Addressing any doubts about the film’s release date, the team recently assured fans that 'Empuraan' will be a pan-Indian release. A press statement issued on Saturday confirmed that the film will hit theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi simultaneously.

The film serves as the second instalment in the 'Lucifer' franchise, with Mohanlal reprising his dual roles as Abraham Qureshi and Stephen Nedumpally. It will be followed by a third sequel, completing the trilogy.

