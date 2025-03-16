The makers of director Ramkumar’s upcoming film have officially announced its title as ‘Irandu Vaanam’. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, the film has already generated significant buzz, as it marks Ramkumar’s third collaboration with Vishnu Vishal after delivering two superhits, ‘Mundasupatti’ and ‘Ratsasan’.

Sharing the excitement, the team wrote, “Elated to present you all ‘Irandu Vaanam’ from your beloved combo of Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar after ‘Mundasupatti’ and ‘Ratsasan’. Starring the talented and sensational Mamitha Baiju.”

Along with the title reveal, the production house also unveiled the film’s first-look poster, which stands out with its intriguing design. The poster is split into two sections, both connected by a vast sky. On one side, Vishnu Vishal is seen seated on a cloud, while on the other, Mamitha Baiju mirrors his position but faces the opposite direction. The title, ‘Irandu Vaanam’, which translates to Two Skies, hints at the possibility of the lead characters belonging to two similar yet distinct worlds, though the exact storyline remains a mystery.

The film boasts a strong technical crew, with music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography handled by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh will take charge of editing, while Gopi Anand is the art director.