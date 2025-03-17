Basil Joseph’s ‘Ponman’ recently premiered on OTT and has been receiving glowing reviews. Audiences have praised the film for its strong execution across all departments, but it’s the performances that truly stand out, making it even more special.

Basil Joseph shines in the lead role as PP Ajesh, a jewellery sales agent dealing with an unusual predicament. His portrayal has struck a chord with viewers, earning widespread appreciation.

The actor himself acknowledged the love by sharing a post on social media, thanking audiences for their warm response. One user commented, "What an amazing performance! Ajesh's never-give-up attitude is exactly what we all need. Keep rocking!" Another user wrote, "Watched the film yesterday… Basil is just incredible! What a performance! Like Mammukka once said in an interview, it’s an acting style that has been refined and polished—if you polish it even more, it will shine even brighter."

Fans from Tamil Nadu also poured in their love, praising both the film and Basil's stellar performance. With all the love pouring in, it’s safe to say ‘Ponman’ has truly connected with the audience. Basil Joseph’s performance is winning hearts across regions, and the appreciation just keeps growing. As more people catch the film on OTT, it looks like Ajesh’s journey, and Basil’s brilliant act will stay with viewers for a long time.

('Ponman' is available to stream on JioHotstar)